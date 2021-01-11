It all started when people notices that there were web pages at the State Department’s site that show both President Trump and VP Mike Pence having their times in office expire very soon — later tonight, to be precise:

Here’s a closer look:

Hmm. And the VP’s bio listed something similar:

That’s strange.

Before too long, the link went to this message:

Now, Buzzfeed is reporting that the cause of this was a “disgruntled staffer” at the State Department:

That must constitute what an “essential employee” in the federal government?

