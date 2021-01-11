It all started when people notices that there were web pages at the State Department’s site that show both President Trump and VP Mike Pence having their times in office expire very soon — later tonight, to be precise:
uhhh … what? pic.twitter.com/2dgbQpY0ZT
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 11, 2021
Here’s a closer look:
Hmm. And the VP’s bio listed something similar:
The time stamp keeps changing…so weird. pic.twitter.com/w2C5slJRXq
— Kristin Karnitz (@KristinKarnitz) January 11, 2021
what is this https://t.co/93YMeXor0Y
— Jessica O'Donnell (@heckyessica) January 11, 2021
and this: https://t.co/TdxGGGzjMz
— Jessica O'Donnell (@heckyessica) January 11, 2021
That’s strange.
Rumor is site has been compromised or an inside job/error. @kylenabecker
— Awakened For Battle 🇺🇸 (@NeilLamborn) January 11, 2021
Before too long, the link went to this message:
Now, Buzzfeed is reporting that the cause of this was a “disgruntled staffer” at the State Department:
UPDATE: Sources tell @BuzzFeedNews a "disgruntled staffer" is behind the State Department site's change of Trump and Pence's biographies. More TK. https://t.co/5Gbb3cEhRK
— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021
That must constitute what an “essential employee” in the federal government?
Oh really? Stop being childish, people. Gawd. https://t.co/9L4cjm3u41
— Pam (@lifebythecreek) January 11, 2021