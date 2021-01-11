It all started when people notices that there were web pages at the State Department’s site that show both President Trump and VP Mike Pence having their times in office expire very soon — later tonight, to be precise:

Here’s a closer look:

Hmm. And the VP’s bio listed something similar:

The time stamp keeps changing…so weird. pic.twitter.com/w2C5slJRXq — Kristin Karnitz (@KristinKarnitz) January 11, 2021

That’s strange.

Rumor is site has been compromised or an inside job/error. @kylenabecker — Awakened For Battle 🇺🇸 (@NeilLamborn) January 11, 2021

Before too long, the link went to this message:

Now, Buzzfeed is reporting that the cause of this was a “disgruntled staffer” at the State Department:

UPDATE: Sources tell @BuzzFeedNews a "disgruntled staffer" is behind the State Department site's change of Trump and Pence's biographies. More TK. https://t.co/5Gbb3cEhRK — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 11, 2021

That must constitute what an “essential employee” in the federal government?