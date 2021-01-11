If you follow Twitter, you’ll have noticed many accounts that have been losing followers in the last several days. Late last week Twitter issued this statement to explain things, at least in part:

Reporters from Bloomberg and NBC News have added to Twitter’s explanation for lost followers by sharing part of their latest statement:

Trending

It’s been noticed that many questionable accounts still, nevertheless, remain active:

Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei and CCP accounts that are still active agree wholeheartedly.

Also, accounts that have called into question the integrity of elections are still acceptable and don’t even require a “disputed claim” tag, provided they’re from prominent Democrats:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 election2020 electionNancy PelosiQAnontwitter