Next week the Democrats in the House (possibly joined by some Republicans) could vote to impeach President Trump again. A number of Democrats have drafted Articles of Impeachment, but what happens next remains to be seen.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley weighed in on the matter, and said the Democrats moving forward with that would shred the Constitution:

Author Franz Kafka once wrote, “My guiding principle is this: Guilt is never to be doubted.” Congressional Democrats appear close to adopting that Kafkaesque standard into the Constitution as they prepare for a second impeachment of President Trump… https://t.co/vk8vKL3FxR — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 9, 2021

…In seeking his removal for “incitement,” Democrats would gut not only the impeachment standard but free speech, all in a mad rush to remove Trump just days before the end of his term… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 9, 2021

…The damage caused by the rioting was enormous, but it will pale in comparison to the damage from the new precedent of a “snap impeachment” for speech protected under the 1st Amendment. It would do to the Constitution what the rioters did to the Capitol: Leave it in tatters. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 9, 2021

While I was highly critical of the President's remarks, he never actually called for violence or a riot. Indeed, he expressly told his followers “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Such marches are common in both federal and state capitols. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 9, 2021

What will next week bring? Stay tuned.