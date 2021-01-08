We told you earlier that Twitter has permanently banned Donald Trump, but the masters of satire at the Babylon Bee know how the president could successfully return to their platform:

Bingo! It’s funny because it’s true.

Trending

***

Related:

Did AOC do this? Apple threatens to kick Parler out of the App Store; UPDATE: Parler suspended from Google Play Store

Here are screenshots of the 4 tweets Twitter just deleted from the official @POTUS account

Tags: Babylon BeeDonald Trumptwitter