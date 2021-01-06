On Wednesday afternoon we told you about Twitter’s decision to lock President Trump’s account for at least 12 hours after his tweets and videos following the massive U.S. Capitol breach:

Twitter locks Donald Trump's account 'for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,' threatens 'permanent suspension' https://t.co/VBLrUxh4Sc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 7, 2021

Sacha Baron Cohen — aka “Borat,” “Ali G” and “The Dictator” — doesn’t think that penalty is severe enough:

.@twitter suspending Trump for 12 hours? Sorry @jack—not good enough. This is your chance to finally defend democracy. Ban Trump from Twitter—for good! — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 7, 2021

For somebody in that business, trying to put a clamp on somebody else’s ability to be heard can be considered somewhat ironic.

Shouldn’t you, out of all people, be the strongest supporter of free speech? https://t.co/Ev4zxHOLrO — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 7, 2021

Free speech to some means only when they approve of what gets said. — Mattfindsitfunny! (@Mattsfunnies) January 7, 2021

You might recall that last year Sacha Baron Cohen criticized Facebook for not censoring certain content, and then got upset when they censored his content. Go figure.

He's not kidding, folks. The comedian really is a fascist. https://t.co/84XlWWGQKJ — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021