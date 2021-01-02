The Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House have both been the targets of vandals in the last 48 hours:

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco was targeted with graffiti, a pig head and some fake blood:

Pelosi’s garage door is now covered with garbage bags:

Meanwhile, the Louisville, Kentucky home of Sen. Mitch McConnell was also vandalized this morning:

When does the “unity and healing” start?

