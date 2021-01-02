The Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House have both been the targets of vandals in the last 48 hours:

Mitch McConnell’s Louisville home and Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home both were vandalized in the last two days — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 2, 2021

NEW: Both Nancy Pelosi's and Mitch McConnell's homes were vandalized this weekend, according to police. (Police responded to Pelosi's home early Friday morning, and to McConnell's home Saturday morning) — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 2, 2021

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco was targeted with graffiti, a pig head and some fake blood:

Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home vandalized overnight on New Year's Day https://t.co/D7VUgaAe45 pic.twitter.com/xwgZ471jBv — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 2, 2021

The message spray-painted on Pelosi’s garage door referenced the $2,000 COVID payment, and a pig’s head covered in fake blood was placed in front.https://t.co/W881i2udf7 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 2, 2021

Pelosi’s garage door is now covered with garbage bags:

.@SpeakerPelosi’s San Francisco home has been vandalized with messages about stimulus checks. The black paint is now covered up with garbage bags and tape. More today on @KCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/VAzvPyvdGe — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) January 2, 2021

#NancyPelosi | This is what Speaker Pelosi’s home looks like now. ⬇️ SF public works covered the graffiti with black garbage bags and cleaned the sidewalk. More.⬇️https://t.co/rVB1NFFX7C@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ddXzYb1kHn — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Louisville, Kentucky home of Sen. Mitch McConnell was also vandalized this morning:

The home located near the Highlands in Louisville was tagged with spray paint messages like, "Where's my money?" https://t.co/iTyQhgls8e — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) January 2, 2021

Pictured: vandalism of Mitch McConnell's home. pic.twitter.com/AeDnQZiNwA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2021

.@senatemajldr Louisville, Kentucky, home was vandalized on Friday night. “My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook."https://t.co/Zq5GO4SS9d — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 2, 2021

