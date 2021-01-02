During the Electoral College certification next week, there are at this point nearly a dozen Republican senators who will object:

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has listed the senators who he considers “enemies of democracy”:

This guy’s got some nerve, doesn’t he?

Trending

Swalwell obviously is pretending that never happened (and so are the Dems who are leaving him on the House Intel Committee).

That’s an even better idea!

Hey, China knew who to go after and he’s still providing them with dividends.

Tags: 2020 electionelectoral collegeFang FangRep. Eric SwalwellSen. Marsha BlackburnSen. Ron JohnsonSen. Ted Cruz