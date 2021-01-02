During the Electoral College certification next week, there are at this point nearly a dozen Republican senators who will object:

JUST IN: 11 Senate Republicans say they will object to Electoral College results on Wednesday https://t.co/tVHb5PE7SG pic.twitter.com/y9EIMD22Et — The Hill (@thehill) January 2, 2021

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has listed the senators who he considers “enemies of democracy”:

Name & shame these enemies of democracy:

Ted Cruz (TX)

Ron Johnson (WI)

James Lankford (OK)

Steve Daines (MT)

John Kennedy (LA)

Marsha Blackburn (TN)

Mike Braun (IN)

Cynthia Lummis (WY)

Roger Marshall (KS)

Bill Hagerty (TN)

Tommy Tuberville (AL) https://t.co/5QNFpHGr7X — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 2, 2021

This guy’s got some nerve, doesn’t he?

You banged a Chinese spy … maybe sit this one out, Sparky. https://t.co/0x8jOytPiC — The FOOnicorn (@PolitiBunny) January 2, 2021

Now, remind me were they banging a Chinese spy? HMMMMM — Doug Hagin (@DaleyGator) January 2, 2021

They have every right to object. Now you have your galaxy-brained followers talking about “traitors”. Maybe you should stick to being targeted by China. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 2, 2021

Swalwell obviously is pretending that never happened (and so are the Dems who are leaving him on the House Intel Committee).

You literally slept with a Chinese spy. https://t.co/4yusYNbjP4 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 2, 2021

How’s the old girlfriend doing? — CTIronman (@CTIronman) January 2, 2021

List of who screwed a CCP spy.

✖️Ted Cruz (TX)

✖️Ron Johnson (WI)

✖️James Lankford (OK)

✖️Steve Daines (MT)

✖️John Kennedy (LA)

✖️Marsha Blackburn (TN)

✖️Mike Braun (IN)

✖️Cynthia Lummis (WY)

✖️Roger Marshall (KS)

✖️Bill Hagerty (TN)

✖️Tommy Tuberville (AL)

✔️Eric Swalwell (CA) — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 2, 2021

Fang Fang's boyfriend has thoughts on defending democracy! https://t.co/80CLwKGHQa — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 2, 2021

“Enemies of democracy,” says the guy who got caught banging a commie spy. 🌬 Sit down, #RepFartswell.💨 https://t.co/IkOn1fY24e — Chris11962⭐️🇺🇸⭐️ (@Chris11962) January 2, 2021

Name and shame congressmen who sleep with chinese spies@ericswalwell https://t.co/2KptwDVbgk — KaeStooTexas🇺🇲 (@KarGleStu) January 2, 2021

That’s an even better idea!

This is the Beijing line. Why does Swalwell always push the Beijing line? https://t.co/bTpi5X5T9N — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 2, 2021

Hey, China knew who to go after and he’s still providing them with dividends.