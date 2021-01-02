Democrats (and others) are slamming some Republican senators’ plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes next week. Among those calling the eleven Republicans (so far) “enemies of democracy” are Rep. Eric Swalwell and Robert Reich, just to name two:

Clearly “enemies of democracy” is the talking point of the day. But that isn’t just coming from Democrats. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has also taken aim at those GOPers planning to object to EC certification:

The olive in this particular martini is delivered courtesy of former CIA director and one of the Deep State’s anti-Trump Resistance leaders, John Brennan:

Yeah, nothing says “casting doubt on the election results is a threat to the republic” like guy who spent the last four years on cable news outlets saying Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

There is definitely a bit of swamp smell in the air this evening.

