Democrats (and others) are slamming some Republican senators’ plan to object to the certification of Electoral College votes next week. Among those calling the eleven Republicans (so far) “enemies of democracy” are Rep. Eric Swalwell and Robert Reich, just to name two:

Here are the enemies of democracy:

Ted Cruz (TX)

Ron Johnson (WI)

James Lankford (OK)

Steve Daines (MT)

John Kennedy (LA)

Marsha Blackburn (TN)

Mike Braun (IN)

Cynthia Lummis (WY)

Roger Marshall (KS)

Bill Hagerty (TN)

Tommy Tuberville (AL) — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 2, 2021

Clearly “enemies of democracy” is the talking point of the day. But that isn’t just coming from Democrats. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has also taken aim at those GOPers planning to object to EC certification:

The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. https://t.co/jKEvoXskbl — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 3, 2021

The olive in this particular martini is delivered courtesy of former CIA director and one of the Deep State’s anti-Trump Resistance leaders, John Brennan:

Senator Romney’s integrity should serve as a shining example for all American politicians. It is heartening to see individuals in Congress with the courage to do what is legally, ethically, & morally right, rather than what is politically & personally expedient. https://t.co/FFHuk9eEMK — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 3, 2021

Yeah, nothing says “casting doubt on the election results is a threat to the republic” like guy who spent the last four years on cable news outlets saying Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

Swamp acknowledges swamp. — William Free (@WilliamFree16) January 3, 2021

There is definitely a bit of swamp smell in the air this evening.