Yesterday we told you that the Twitter News summary of a man shot and killed by Minneapolis police failed to include one detail: Police body camera video that was released soon after the shooting shows that the suspect fired first.

But facts shmacts — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is obviously going out of her way to spark more protests and outrage:

MPD is a joke, this isn’t transparency or accountability. A man was killed, his family terrorized & robbed of a son and all they are left w/ is more questions than answers. Let’s stop normalizing + justifying state sanctioned murder by those who take an oath to uphold the law. https://t.co/PPYcYvCa6i — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 1, 2021

An investigation will bring out further details, but obviously Rep. Omar would like the protests and riots to re-start ASAP, and it’s disgusting:

Talking about the same guy who rammed police cars and started shooting at the officers? — Patrick Hamblin (@patrickhamblin) January 1, 2021

Yes, she forgot to mention those parts for obvious reasons.

No surprise Ilhan Omar is rushing to defend the person who was on video plowing into cop cars, pulling a gun, and shooting at the police before they returned fire killing him. https://t.co/ig6DmDwFnc — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) January 1, 2021

It’s also no surprise that she completely ignored those details.

This is a bad tweet @IlhanMN https://t.co/2Exy2HvvH1 — Dr Tom Umbarger PhD (@dr_umbarger) January 1, 2021

You're missing the part where he had a gun and was firing at cops. Weird. — eric (@eriContrarian) January 1, 2021

He shot at cops. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 1, 2021

How hard is it to condemn someone who shoots at a cop? This hard👇 https://t.co/oSWZi7zOsK — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) January 1, 2021

He was killed because he fired a gun at police officers. Police were on the scene because he was ramming cars with his truck. — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) January 1, 2021

They killed a man trying to kill them that’s usually called self-defense — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 1, 2021

He shot at cops. What exactly is the progressive solution here for the officer? Take the bullet? Honestly asking. https://t.co/xQDWiQn8Ri — Roshan D. Shah (@rdshah) January 1, 2021

Their narrative comes first, no matter what the damage is in the real world.