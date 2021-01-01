Yesterday we told you that the Twitter News summary of a man shot and killed by Minneapolis police failed to include one detail: Police body camera video that was released soon after the shooting shows that the suspect fired first.

But facts shmacts — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is obviously going out of her way to spark more protests and outrage:

An investigation will bring out further details, but obviously Rep. Omar would like the protests and riots to re-start ASAP, and it’s disgusting:

Yes, she forgot to mention those parts for obvious reasons.

It’s also no surprise that she completely ignored those details.

Their narrative comes first, no matter what the damage is in the real world.

