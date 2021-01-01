The story about some Republican members of Congress who are planning to object to the Electoral College vote certification had Jake Tapper panning Sen. Josh Hawley’s “stunt to join the election conspiracy theorists,” all with zero self-awareness about what CNN’s guests have been allowed to push unchallenged these past few years.

Running parallel to that is the Left and media’s ability to completely forget that Democrats have also objected to election certification in the past, which is how we end up with tweets like this from Ben Rhodes, who is now saying the “Resistance” doesn’t end with Trump leaving office:

The story has always been more about the extremism of the Republican Party than Trump. And that story doesn’t end in 20 days. https://t.co/HSMp9oc53y — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 1, 2021

For some reason we’re thinking that “unity” and “healing” were never really the goal.

2017: "Trump is uniquely bad!"

2021: "But also so are literally all other Republicans!" https://t.co/9MvPgENV0c — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 1, 2021

There’s been a lot of goal post moving lately.

I'll be honest, I feel for the people who fell for the "Once Trump is gone, we can talk about unity" narrative. https://t.co/OHBDPMDwjq — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) January 1, 2021

tHeRe Is No ExTrEmIsM iN tHe DeMoCrATiC pArTy🙄 https://t.co/l6xQE2OaBg — Unenlightened Neanderthal (@wakeari60) January 1, 2021

But when Democrats object to election certification it’s not considered a “conspiracy theory” — only when Republicans do object.