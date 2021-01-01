The story about some Republican members of Congress who are planning to object to the Electoral College vote certification had Jake Tapper panning Sen. Josh Hawley’s “stunt to join the election conspiracy theorists,” all with zero self-awareness about what CNN’s guests have been allowed to push unchallenged these past few years.

Running parallel to that is the Left and media’s ability to completely forget that Democrats have also objected to election certification in the past, which is how we end up with tweets like this from Ben Rhodes, who is now saying the “Resistance” doesn’t end with Trump leaving office:

For some reason we’re thinking that “unity” and “healing” were never really the goal.

There’s been a lot of goal post moving lately.

But when Democrats object to election certification it’s not considered a “conspiracy theory” — only when Republicans do object.

