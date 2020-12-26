If you talk to a lot of people you’ll find differing opinions about what is in store for the near future, and Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, seem to be among those, as @redsteeze noticed:

Well, they’ve certainly got all the bases covered there!

The shot:

Biden: Our darkest days with COVID are ahead of us, not behind us — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 22, 2020

And the chaser:

Dr. Jill Biden: "Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won't be forever, and brighter days are coming soon." pic.twitter.com/Tf6h4Vi5FO — The Hill (@thehill) December 26, 2020

If it helps you decide which take is correct, one of them is a doctor:

I’ll trust the doctor. — loving2020 (@loving20203) December 26, 2020

They can't even keep the messaging on track — Everybody's Pal Jim Rhys (@JimRhysToday) December 26, 2020

And we all know that the Bidens are correct on both accounts. https://t.co/7rmwbcgL0C — JD (@johnjosephTX) December 26, 2020

The media will certainly report it that way!