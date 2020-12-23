A “new varient” of Covid-19 has been discovered in the UK, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced new “tough rules” for people traveling to his city from England:

Somebody alert the state’s governor:

Basically Mayor De Blasio is going to treat travelers from the UK like they’re trying to open up a restaurant in NYC against his orders.

Trending

At least Comrade Mayor is realizing why he shouldn’t ever again call for the police to be defunded.

Additionally:

Certified mail?

He really is.

Tags: Bill De BlasiocoronavirusCOVID-19EnglandNew York City