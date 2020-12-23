A “new varient” of Covid-19 has been discovered in the UK, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced new “tough rules” for people traveling to his city from England:

#BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio announces new "tough rules" for UK travelers: "We're going to have sheriff's deputies go to the home or the hotel of every single traveler coming in from the UK." pic.twitter.com/DDo7RfpkFZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2020

Somebody alert the state’s governor:

Cuomo threatened to sue Rhode Island's governor when she proposed doing this for visitors from New York earlier this year. https://t.co/6ac4qpRRhl — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 23, 2020

Basically Mayor De Blasio is going to treat travelers from the UK like they’re trying to open up a restaurant in NYC against his orders.

DeBlasio is literally sending cops door to door now https://t.co/1VVWrbO291 — Jon Street (@JonStreet) December 23, 2020

How do they not realize how unhinged they are? https://t.co/o5j4enUjvP — Claude Loves Guarantee Mechanisms (@Th3Claude) December 23, 2020

First Cuomo and now de Blasio thinks he's the absolute ruler of a sovereign country @JaniceDean https://t.co/2oyWX6YhuF — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 23, 2020

Impossible because you lack resources, you defunded the police, remember? https://t.co/lFo9Yo8xvq — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 23, 2020

At least Comrade Mayor is realizing why he shouldn’t ever again call for the police to be defunded.

Additionally:

Beginning today, @NYCMayor says all international travelers will receive a commissioner’s order to quarantine via certified mail. — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) December 23, 2020

Certified mail?

Certified mail? That’s the best option they could come up? Something that’ll come 3-5 days after arrival? — Nahal Zamani (@nahalzamani) December 23, 2020

Thank God they aren't contagious while they wait for their letters to arrive. — My father's son (@BklynbyBelfast) December 23, 2020

Other countries when you land: GIVE US YOUR CELL PHONE INFO — WE WILL TRACK YOUR EVERY MOVEMENT Bill de Blasio: Please wait for our very stern letter sent via certified mail — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 23, 2020

he is literally the worst mayor in the U.S. right now. https://t.co/9tleaD2RUb — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 23, 2020

He really is.