Yesterday, Joe Biden made a quick attempt to drastically lower expectations by claiming that, at least when it comes to Covid-19, America’s “darkest days are ahead of us.” That tone is a bit different from the one Biden was using before the election:

I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

Mark Levin took a guess at why Biden’s going with the “darkest days” rhetoric now:

1. Joe Biden wants you to think our darkest days are before us so if he slithers into the Oval Office he will abuse his powers in the name of a medical emergency; and when the Trump vaccines wind up saving millions, Biden will claim his brilliant leadership saved the day. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 23, 2020

2. Biden is and always has been a fraud and empty suit.https://t.co/RN6opV3fP2 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 23, 2020

It’s not like Joe isn’t totally predictable.

Correct-amundo! — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 23, 2020

You’re on to him Mark, you’re on to him! https://t.co/iNJDf0QJgP — Billy Long (@auctnr1) December 23, 2020

He certainly is.