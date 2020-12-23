Yesterday, Joe Biden made a quick attempt to drastically lower expectations by claiming that, at least when it comes to Covid-19, America’s “darkest days are ahead of us.” That tone is a bit different from the one Biden was using before the election:

Mark Levin took a guess at why Biden’s going with the “darkest days” rhetoric now:

It’s not like Joe isn’t totally predictable.

He certainly is.

