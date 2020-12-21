House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemingly sets new shamelessness records each and every day, and now she’s passing along claims about what “people say around here sometimes” that we seriously doubt are said around there sometimes:

.@SpeakerPelosi on Republicans & the Covid vaccine: "People say around here sometimes, 'I’m faith-oriented so I don’t believe in science.’" pic.twitter.com/4nJIvSxJEd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Straw man alert!

Narrator: no one says this. — Kevin PopBumper (@KevinPinball) December 21, 2020

Who? Who says this? — Anthony Bish (@OutpostBourbon) December 21, 2020

Yeah… nobody says this at all — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) December 21, 2020

Literally no one "around here" (i.e. Congress) says that. https://t.co/qYHHFtuLPQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2020

Ok, WHO says that around there? Faith and reason go together. But Pelosi's party shuts down churches while strip clubs are open. That's not science. https://t.co/nfXRrmiEfU — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) December 21, 2020

Pelosi would very much like people to think “science” is whatever she says it is on any given day.

“Democrats around here sometimes say, ‘I know this bill will only hurt the constituents we’re claiming to help, but how else am I going to feed my vanity’” https://t.co/0GSbpxPeDB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

And is the idea of herd immunity really “quackery” as Pelosi called it?

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts the U.S. could begin to achieve early stages of herd immunity against the coronavirus by late spring or summer. And if that happens, he anticipates, "we could really turn this thing around" toward the end of 2021.https://t.co/S8jO83rp5T — NPR (@NPR) December 15, 2020

