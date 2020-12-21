Attorney General Bill Barr took some questions after announcing new charges in the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, and one of them had to do with the possibility of appointing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Barr said that’s not happening on his watch:

This is Barr’s final week as Attorney General, and he’s leaving many disappointed:

Joe Biden’s pick for press secretary, Jen Psaki, says Biden isn’t discussing the FBI’s investigation of his son with potential candidates for Attorney General:

Then again, the odds are incredibly low that Team Biden would select an AG who would actively support an investigation of Hunter in the first place.

Tags: Bill BarrHunter BidenJoe Biden