Attorney General Bill Barr took some questions after announcing new charges in the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, and one of them had to do with the possibility of appointing a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Barr said that’s not happening on his watch:

AG Barr sees no reason to appoint a special counsel for Hunter Biden…. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 21, 2020

Attorney General William Barr says he has "not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel" to investigate Hunter Biden, and has "no plan to do so" before he steps down https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/My7WnkdTTq — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 21, 2020

This is Barr’s final week as Attorney General, and he’s leaving many disappointed:

Supported Barr until now.

I'm done with him.

Looking like we are going to have to take our country back ourselves. https://t.co/bN9CwDekzT — Brant ⭐⭐⭐🦁🇺🇸 (@B_wakesurf) December 21, 2020

The next AG can do it.. — (R) = Recovering Democrat & Crypteau Riche (@CryptoRiche) December 21, 2020

Total clown. What happened to the guy with the Barry Goldwater poster in his room. Biggest let down ever! https://t.co/ln37BVrhYk — Tristan Daniel (@tplesh7) December 21, 2020

This guy has turned into mush. What in the?! https://t.co/eYvgqj8ZIu — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 21, 2020

Joe Biden’s pick for press secretary, Jen Psaki, says Biden isn’t discussing the FBI’s investigation of his son with potential candidates for Attorney General:

Biden will not discuss Hunter Biden probe with attorney general candidates: Psaki https://t.co/TpSkfAhrR2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 20, 2020

Then again, the odds are incredibly low that Team Biden would select an AG who would actively support an investigation of Hunter in the first place.