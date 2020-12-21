It all seems to have started with a story from Gateway Pundit earlier this week that ended up catching the attention of the Michigan Secretary of State’s office:

VIDEO–> MI Sec of State Official Caught On Video Telling Volunteers To Count "Multiple Ballots with the very Same Signature" During "Audit" Of Votes In Antrim County https://t.co/icZoXbklHf via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 18, 2020

As you can see, Twitter deemed it necessary to tag the above tweet with a disclaimer (because their independent fact-checkers are never wrong (cue eye roll). Additionally, the Michigan SoS’s Twitter account responded this way:

Paging George Orwell!

1984 called. They want their Ministry of Truth back. https://t.co/908uL0aNZS — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) December 21, 2020

Straight out of 1984! https://t.co/PID63lnJTM — BlackSageD Sony Still Censors Japanese Video Games (@BlackDGamer1) December 21, 2020

Holy crap it’s 1984. — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 20, 2020

Government should realize that nothing could make people wonder if something is true more than the state screaming “THIS IS MISINFORMATION”!

it is unapproved information. https://t.co/Okp3cedu8W — Dani from 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐳𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐚🌴 (@NewYearsDani) December 20, 2020

Jesus Christ! The Ministry of Misinformation. Could only have come from Frau Whitmer's Thiefdom. https://t.co/8HfqygkNEJ — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 21, 2020

So now states are getting into the censorship act. Makes sense. https://t.co/iC06BsvpWZ — 𝕊𝕚𝕣 𝔻𝕣. 𝕐𝕦𝕝𝕖 ℤ𝕒𝕦𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘, 𝔼𝕤𝕢. (@Magick_Mountain) December 21, 2020

I'm just here for the explanation…. pic.twitter.com/40LWLD013b — Chris R. (@ThatWhiteGuy714) December 20, 2020

The Michigan Secretary of State office responded to others posting the above story or similar ones with a statement:

And they responded with that to several other tweets as well.