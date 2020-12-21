It all seems to have started with a story from Gateway Pundit earlier this week that ended up catching the attention of the Michigan Secretary of State’s office:
VIDEO–> MI Sec of State Official Caught On Video Telling Volunteers To Count "Multiple Ballots with the very Same Signature" During "Audit" Of Votes In Antrim County https://t.co/icZoXbklHf via @gatewaypundit
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 18, 2020
As you can see, Twitter deemed it necessary to tag the above tweet with a disclaimer (because their independent fact-checkers are never wrong (cue eye roll). Additionally, the Michigan SoS’s Twitter account responded this way:
— Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) December 18, 2020
Paging George Orwell!
1984 called. They want their Ministry of Truth back. https://t.co/908uL0aNZS
— WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) December 21, 2020
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 21, 2020
Straight out of 1984! https://t.co/PID63lnJTM
— BlackSageD Sony Still Censors Japanese Video Games (@BlackDGamer1) December 21, 2020
Holy crap it’s 1984.
— Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) December 20, 2020
Government should realize that nothing could make people wonder if something is true more than the state screaming “THIS IS MISINFORMATION”!
it is unapproved information. https://t.co/Okp3cedu8W
— Dani from 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐳𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐚🌴 (@NewYearsDani) December 20, 2020
Jesus Christ!
The Ministry of Misinformation.
Could only have come from Frau Whitmer's Thiefdom. https://t.co/8HfqygkNEJ
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 21, 2020
So now states are getting into the censorship act. Makes sense. https://t.co/iC06BsvpWZ
— 𝕊𝕚𝕣 𝔻𝕣. 𝕐𝕦𝕝𝕖 ℤ𝕒𝕦𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘, 𝔼𝕤𝕢. (@Magick_Mountain) December 21, 2020
I'm just here for the explanation…. pic.twitter.com/40LWLD013b
— Chris R. (@ThatWhiteGuy714) December 20, 2020
The Michigan Secretary of State office responded to others posting the above story or similar ones with a statement:
— Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) December 20, 2020
— Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) December 19, 2020
And they responded with that to several other tweets as well.