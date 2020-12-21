It all seems to have started with a story from Gateway Pundit earlier this week that ended up catching the attention of the Michigan Secretary of State’s office:

As you can see, Twitter deemed it necessary to tag the above tweet with a disclaimer (because their independent fact-checkers are never wrong (cue eye roll). Additionally, the Michigan SoS’s Twitter account responded this way:

Paging George Orwell!

Government should realize that nothing could make people wonder if something is true more than the state screaming “THIS IS MISINFORMATION”!

The Michigan Secretary of State office responded to others posting the above story or similar ones with a statement:

And they responded with that to several other tweets as well.

Tags: Michigan Secretary of Statemisinformation