Does Anybody Believe Nancy Pelosi's Response to This Question About Eric Swalwell's Resignation?

As we told you earlier, Democrat congressman and California gubernatorial candidate dropped his bid for the latter and resigned from the former after multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Many can only imagine that the worst of the allegations are yet to come.

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A few years ago, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't have any concerns about Swalwell serving on the House Intelligence Committee, and she's sticking to those talking points.

There have been reports that Swalwell's behavior was fairly well known in political circles, but Pelosi had no clue as to what was allegedly going on. NO IDEA WHATSOEVER:

A flustered Nancy Pelosi denies that Democrats knew what Swalwell was doing and turned a blind eye:



Pelosi: “Absolutely not true."



Interviewer: "You had no idea?"



Pelosi: “None whatsoever."



Sure thing, Nance. pic.twitter.com/MmVHf3Wt3x — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

Oh come on! Nancy can nail stock trades (imagine the luck) like a champ but didn't know this was allegedly going on?

Nancy Pelosi goes ballistic when asked if Democrats knew what Eric Swalwell was doing and turned a blind eye:



Pelosi: “Absolutely not true."



Interviewer: "You had no idea?"



Pelosi: “None whatsoever." pic.twitter.com/2JesP0cXl9 — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) April 14, 2026

Nope, totally clueless!

Nancy said "none whatsoever" 3 times in less than 5 seconds. 😂😂😂 — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) April 14, 2026

Repetition is very convincing 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 14, 2026

Pelosi rarely does anything but lie so the truth is pretty clear.

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