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Does Anybody Believe Nancy Pelosi's Response to This Question About Eric Swalwell's Resignation?

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitter

As we told you earlier, Democrat congressman and California gubernatorial candidate dropped his bid for the latter and resigned from the former after multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Many can only imagine that the worst of the allegations are yet to come. 

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A few years ago, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't have any concerns about Swalwell serving on the House Intelligence Committee, and she's sticking to those talking points. 

There have been reports that Swalwell's behavior was fairly well known in political circles, but Pelosi had no clue as to what was allegedly going on. NO IDEA WHATSOEVER: 

Oh come on! Nancy can nail stock trades (imagine the luck) like a champ but didn't know this was allegedly going on?

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Nope, totally clueless!

Pelosi rarely does anything but lie so the truth is pretty clear. 

*****

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