New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been among the top two or three governors in the nation who have shown a real belief in restaurant shutdown “science” even though the numbers suggest otherwise.

It appears that some restaurant owners are planning to fight back, and the story brought a smile to Janice Dean’s face:

More of this, please.

Yes, hopefully it catches on!

Turnabout is fair play.

