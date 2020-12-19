New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been among the top two or three governors in the nation who have shown a real belief in restaurant shutdown “science” even though the numbers suggest otherwise.

It appears that some restaurant owners are planning to fight back, and the story brought a smile to Janice Dean’s face:

This made me laugh. NYC Restaurants to Ban ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ from Dining https://t.co/OCRtqtciYv — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 19, 2020

More of this, please.

"NYC restaurants applaud their executive order banning Cuomo from being served at all New York City establishments. One member: 'Completely schizophrenic behavior! How are they coming up with these rules is beyond any logical reasoning'."#andrewcuomo#NYChttps://t.co/9DuOzCeJhW — Marty Davis (@MartyDavis) December 19, 2020

“He can dine at Gracie Mansion if he wants hospitality in Manhattan. He ain’t getting it here!” "..members of the Facebook Group NYC Restaurants Open applaud the Executive Order banning Cuomo from being served at all New York City establishments."https://t.co/Vp61IGq2Ag #News — Rhonda Mangus (@rhonda_mangus) December 19, 2020

There’s a few other governors that should get the same “service” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 19, 2020

Yes, hopefully it catches on!

Every restaurant owner in NYC should do this. https://t.co/8XOjT1tsSZ — Jared A. (@JaredAllebest) December 19, 2020

See that?New Yorkers can come together, it's funny but it's also an example of what we as a collective community for the betterment of us all could really accomplish here👏👏🙏 — Eve-Mari Romano (@EveMariRomano1) December 19, 2020

This is perfect! If he can ban them, they can ban him!! https://t.co/U9M4wCSaqn — Sunnybeach (@Sunnybeach95) December 19, 2020

Turnabout is fair play.