Emmy Award-winning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is selling a book about his amazing leadership skills even as the pandemic continues in his state and elsewhere, has angered even more people with his response to criticism of indoor dining shutdowns:

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz started off her two-part shredding of Cuomo with a fantastic idea:

Exactly! Cuomo should feel just as “happy” as the people he’s putting out of business.

And then there’s the baffling “science” behind Cuomo’s edicts:

“The rate of spread is much higher in homes than restaurants so I’m going to close restaurants and tell everybody to stay at home” is peak Cuomo #science.

It’s maddening.

