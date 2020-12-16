The Senate Homeland Security Committee is holding a hearing today on 2020 voting irregularities. At the beginning of the hearing, ranking Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, demonstrated how congressional Democrats are pretending the last four years never happened:

Projection overload incoming!

What’s perhaps even more maddening is that the media applauds claims like that rather than pointing out how hypocritical they are:

And Sen. Peters certainly did his part to keep the “Russia collusion” narrative afloat for as long as possible for years:

Obviously it’s not “fueling conspiracy theories” when Democrats do it.

