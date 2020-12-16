The Senate Homeland Security Committee is holding a hearing today on 2020 voting irregularities. At the beginning of the hearing, ranking Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, demonstrated how congressional Democrats are pretending the last four years never happened:

At election irregularity hearing, top Dem on panel Peters says claims about election fraud fuels conspiracy theories. Says "amplifying" such claims "erodes public trust." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 16, 2020

Projection overload incoming!

Sen. Gary Peters: "Amplifying these obviously false narratives about fraud or irregularities corrodes public trust; it threatens national security; and it weakens our democracy and our standing around the world." https://t.co/eZmtxywKf5 pic.twitter.com/UgJYMTehq2 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 16, 2020

What’s perhaps even more maddening is that the media applauds claims like that rather than pointing out how hypocritical they are:

How many times did Sen. Peters claim the Trump campaign colluded with Russia? — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) December 16, 2020

From the party that brought you russian collusion — Sage McCallister (@SageMccallister) December 16, 2020

Ask him about Russia — Jacob Foster 🇺🇸 (@JacobFo96618219) December 16, 2020

And Sen. Peters certainly did his part to keep the “Russia collusion” narrative afloat for as long as possible for years:

Making this report public was long overdue. We now know just how actively and intensely Russia interfered in our elections, and it is crucial Director Mueller himself testify to Congress in a public setting on his findings. — Gary Peters (@GaryPeters) April 18, 2019

Trump firing FBI Director investigating his ties to Russia is just latest in long list of reasons why we need special prosecutor re: Russia — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) May 9, 2017

The questions keep mounting on Trump’s ties to Russia & the American people deserve transparency & answers on Russia & our elections pic.twitter.com/UnjWrsiRQq — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) May 11, 2017

Absolutely appalled by President Trump’s press conference & fact that he openly sided w Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies. Russia must be held accountable for election meddling, but Trump has given Putin green light to continue undermining our democracy, nat’l security — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) July 16, 2018

Obviously it’s not “fueling conspiracy theories” when Democrats do it.

