As we told you earlier today, the coronavirus vaccine is now beginning to be administered, which has caused many tweets from Democrats and the media start to age horribly.

Quite possibly one of the biggest prediction fails was from Bill Nye the “science guy,” and it came in the form of this super-science-y claim in May:

Nye wanted everybody to believe Operation Warp Speed was actually Operation Snail’s Pace and he missed it by that much!

Nye was so wrong that CNN will definitely have him back on to provide his scientific “expertise.”

And the Resistance media’s not about to let that happen.

