As we told you earlier today, the coronavirus vaccine is now beginning to be administered, which has caused many tweets from Democrats and the media start to age horribly.

Quite possibly one of the biggest prediction fails was from Bill Nye the “science guy,” and it came in the form of this super-science-y claim in May:

Flashback: In May, “The science guy” @BillNye confidently predicts it will take “two years” for a Covid vaccine to become available pic.twitter.com/ChWWIM3IhD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2020

Nye wanted everybody to believe Operation Warp Speed was actually Operation Snail’s Pace and he missed it by that much!

Clueless…why we ever listen to these guys…. https://t.co/moryke9J8q — Marty Reed (@MWReed19) December 14, 2020

Well he is an actor/comedian by trade. Mechanical Engineer. Yes, but not an Epidemiologist or expert on vaccinations. So, why would anyone be surprised at this. Funny that they put him on CNN. — Nick Asman (@asmannic) December 14, 2020

Nye was so wrong that CNN will definitely have him back on to provide his scientific “expertise.”

This didn’t age well. But then again, the media would have to police itself at the price of recognizing such a massive achievement by Orange man’s Admin. https://t.co/lif9aX7I3f — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 14, 2020

And the Resistance media’s not about to let that happen.