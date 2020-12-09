The video we told you about earlier showing Michigan Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson delivering a warning to “Trumpers” didn’t go over well with some others in that legislative body.

The Speaker of the Michigan House and Speaker-Elect have released a statement:

Trending

If you missed it:

We can’t be sure but it wouldn’t be surprising if this ended up being Trump’s fault.

That sounded kind of threat-ish to us as well.

Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpMichiganRep. Cynthia JohnsonRudy Giuliani