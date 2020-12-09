Last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came right out and admitted it: She stonewalled on Covid-19 relief for Americans who are hurting until she was convinced Joe Biden would be in the White House later next month.

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas showed Pelosi (and other shutdown-happy public officials) no mercy in a speech on the House floor today:

We can’t say Pelosi and others didn’t have that coming.

Trending

Tags: coronavirusCOVID relief billCOVID-19Nancy PelosiRep. Dan CrenshawStimulus