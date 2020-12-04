Some states in the U.S. have ramped up their lockdown measures (not counting some of the hypocrites who support them for everybody but themselves), and Joe Biden has indicated in the past that he’d be willing to support them if Dr. Fauci and others recommended shutting down the economy again.

With that said, @ComfortablySmug has a mini thread about who lockdowns help and harm:

Lockdowns have basically been the government choosing multinational corporations to succeed while gutting small businesses, and using the full force of the state to enforce that edict — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 4, 2020

Amazon sells cheap made in china garbage all day long with no resistance, while Americans who spent a lifetime building a business of their own have seen the govt order them to shut down and go broke Lockdowns are outsourcing entrepreneurship and punishing small business owners — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 4, 2020

And Sen. Ted Cruz’s fact check rating is…

Exactly.

Why do you think @washingtonpost promotes lockdowns so forcefully! Who benefits? Bezos! — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 4, 2020

100% — Bob H (@bubbafoxboro) December 4, 2020

***

Related:

Ted Cruz wants SCOTUS to hear the emergency appeal on the Pennsylvania election challenge

‘Breathtakingly sinister’: Nancy Pelosi just admitted that she was willing to risk Americans’ lives and livelihoods to get Joe Biden into the WH; UPDATED