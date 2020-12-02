Watching some politicians get busted violating (or getting caught trying to violate, but then reversing course) their own Covid-19 related restrictions doesn’t seem to be as much about hypocrisy as that they just don’t seem to believe the warnings they breathlessly provide to the public. It’s not that much different from high-profile climate change alarmists who warn that the burning of fossil fuels is an existential threat to human life — all while they’re boarding private jets en route to their oceanside mansions or emergency conferences on global warming.

Another such example comes courtesy of the mayor of San Francisco, who reportedly followed the lead of the state’s governor when it comes to personal exceptions to their own policies:

Well isn’t this special:

They had us at “socialite”… that must make it OK.

At this point, not at all.

We do our best to try and keep up.

