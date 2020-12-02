Watching some politicians get busted violating (or getting caught trying to violate, but then reversing course) their own Covid-19 related restrictions doesn’t seem to be as much about hypocrisy as that they just don’t seem to believe the warnings they breathlessly provide to the public. It’s not that much different from high-profile climate change alarmists who warn that the burning of fossil fuels is an existential threat to human life — all while they’re boarding private jets en route to their oceanside mansions or emergency conferences on global warming.

Another such example comes courtesy of the mayor of San Francisco, who reportedly followed the lead of the state’s governor when it comes to personal exceptions to their own policies:

EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco Mayor London Breed dined at the French Laundry the night after Newsom’s infamous, ill-advised, mid-pandemic soiree at the three-star Michelin restaurant.@hknightsf has the story: https://t.co/jMqJFsS6ji — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 1, 2020

London Breed's French Laundry dinner would have certainly violated health rules in S.F., which didn't allow restaurants to seat groups larger than 6 unless everyone lived together. Three days after the dinner, Breed banned indoor dining altogether. https://t.co/BMNAznbMkm — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 2, 2020

"Breed took a few days off after Election Day and joined seven others the night of Nov. 7 to celebrate socialite Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday, Breed’s spokesman Jeff Cretan confirmed." https://t.co/IlSIBNCWBm — Angela Hart (@ahartreports) December 1, 2020

SCOOP! My latest: Gavin Newsom wasn't the only one to attend a fancy birthday dinner at the French Laundry last month. San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined a socialite's dinner there the next night — and banned indoor dining in SF three days later.https://t.co/i2IrITKRc2 — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) December 1, 2020

