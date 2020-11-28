Yesterday Sen. Ted Cruz hammered John Brennan for “consistently siding with Iranian zealots” after the former CIA director called the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist a “criminal act and highly reckless.” Brennan also asked Iran to “wait for the return of responsible American leadership” on January 20th before any sort of response.

And then Brennan came back for more, with Sen. Ted Cruz as a specific target:

It is typical for you to mischaracterize my comment. Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas. https://t.co/93WwclgAtS — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

.@tedcruz is now misrepresenting the Logan Act. Apparently, he is a poor Senator & a bad lawyer. A private citizen publicly criticizing what could be a state-sponsored assassination of a government official & cautioning against retaliatory killing is called freedom of speech. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 28, 2020

In contrast, an individual tapped to be National Security Advisor (but not yet one) in an incoming Administration who privately contacts a foreign government official & advises how to conduct relations with the U.S. could be in violation of the Logan Act. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 28, 2020

My commitment to Israel's security & my efforts to counter Iran’s malign activities are well documented throughout my 33 years of national security work serving Republican & Democratic Administrations. Aside from his tiresome rhetoric, what has Senator Cruz ever done? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 28, 2020

Cruz dropped a couple of facts on the Deep State dweller:

Gosh, I touched a nerve.

Facts matter. FACT 1: you’ve admitted, in 1976 you voted for the Communist candidate for President because, I guess, Jimmy Carter wasn’t liberal enough for you. FACT 2: you gave $150 Bn to Ayatollah Khamenei, knowing it would be used to kill Americans. https://t.co/zKYGTaqov0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 28, 2020

Brennan was begging for that.