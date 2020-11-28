Yesterday Sen. Ted Cruz hammered John Brennan for “consistently siding with Iranian zealots” after the former CIA director called the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist a “criminal act and highly reckless.” Brennan also asked Iran to “wait for the return of responsible American leadership” on January 20th before any sort of response.

And then Brennan came back for more, with Sen. Ted Cruz as a specific target:

Cruz dropped a couple of facts on the Deep State dweller:

Brennan was begging for that.

Tags: IranJohn BrennanTed Cruz