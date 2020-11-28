Last year, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu of California wanted Republicans to know that, in part because of President Trump, House Republicans were on the verge of losing big time in the 2020 election:

Dear @NRCC: Good luck to your Congressional candidates in California.https://t.co/rWhyvvfddr — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 27, 2019

As you now know, things didn’t exactly turn out badly for the Republicans. In fact, the Democrats were lucky to hang onto control of the House:

CA25 looks like it will stay in GOP hands this finally finishing the the House races nationwide. The GOP won all 27 toss up seats. And the Dems failed to flip even ONE house seat nationwide. #BidenCheated — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) November 28, 2020

Finally! Official welcome back and that’s our 13th flip! https://t.co/CVhJ3rra8G — Parker Hamilton Poling (@parkerpoling) November 27, 2020

However, the NRCC appreciated the opportunity to let Rep. Lieu know what a colossal backfire he had on his hands:

Thanks Ted! We had a pretty darn good cycle. Appreciate your good wishes. https://t.co/pooLa6btTQ — Parker Hamilton Poling (@parkerpoling) November 27, 2020

Thanks Ted! Worked out pretty well this cycle. The NRCC is on track to have more pick ups in California than any other state! #CA21 #CA25 #CA48 #CA49 https://t.co/hPJCKOzFcY — Torunn Sinclair (@TorunnSinclair) November 27, 2020

Lieu missed the mark so far that maybe he should become a pollster when his political career is over.

This tweet did not age well for Ted https://t.co/U67jpPwAOL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 28, 2020

Not. At. All.

Thanks for the riots and the defunding the police, Ted! — WC Varones (@wcvarones) November 27, 2020

This aged like milk… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) November 27, 2020

This aged well — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) November 27, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — candace brown (@GT_chick) November 28, 2020

Hilarious!