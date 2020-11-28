Last year, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu of California wanted Republicans to know that, in part because of President Trump, House Republicans were on the verge of losing big time in the 2020 election:

As you now know, things didn’t exactly turn out badly for the Republicans. In fact, the Democrats were lucky to hang onto control of the House:

However, the NRCC appreciated the opportunity to let Rep. Lieu know what a colossal backfire he had on his hands:

Lieu missed the mark so far that maybe he should become a pollster when his political career is over.

