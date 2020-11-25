Presumed President-Elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving message today, and the “unity” candidate who took months to denounce violence in the streets of U.S. cities reminded Americans they’re not at war with one another:
Biden's Thanksgiving message: "We need to remember we are at war with the virus, not one another."
Does Biden’s “we’re not at war with one another” message apply to Trump-supporting “chumps”?
Or the “ugly folks”:
Or to those who will “put y’all back in chains”?
And what about “lying dog-faced pony soldiers”?
But now, “unity and healing!”
Says the guy calling us all chumps
He was calling Americans “chumps” a few weeks ago!!
The virus will put y’all back in chains !
If Biden wants to fix a divisiveness problem he should first take a look in the mirror.