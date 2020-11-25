Presumed President-Elect Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving message today, and the “unity” candidate who took months to denounce violence in the streets of U.S. cities reminded Americans they’re not at war with one another:

Does Biden’s “we’re not at war with one another” message apply to Trump-supporting “chumps”?

Or the “ugly folks”:

Trending

Or to those who will “put y’all back in chains”?

And what about “lying dog-faced pony soldiers”?

But now, “unity and healing!”

If Biden wants to fix a divisiveness problem he should first take a look in the mirror.

Tags: 2020 electionJoe BidenThanksgiving