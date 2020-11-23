Back in August after President Trump’s speech outside the White House during the Republican Convention, Sen. Rand Paul and his wife (and police) were assaulted while walking back to their DC hotel during protests and rioting in the area. The Kentucky senator expressed an interest in finding out who was funding the people who came to town just to attack people and destroy property:

Senator Rand Paul on the mob who attacked him: "My feeling is there is interstate criminal traffic being paid for across states lines…they flew here on a plane, they all got fresh new clothes, and they were paid to be here. It is a crime to do that and it needs to be traced." pic.twitter.com/butFH344Ih — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Today, Sen. Paul gave an update on the local legal authorities’ interest in finding out who was backing those who attacked him and his wife (and many others):

The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital. https://t.co/abpESDJ4nx — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 23, 2020

They really don’t seem to want to “follow the money” to see where it leads.

