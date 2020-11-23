Back in August after President Trump’s speech outside the White House during the Republican Convention, Sen. Rand Paul and his wife (and police) were assaulted while walking back to their DC hotel during protests and rioting in the area. The Kentucky senator expressed an interest in finding out who was funding the people who came to town just to attack people and destroy property:

Today, Sen. Paul gave an update on the local legal authorities’ interest in finding out who was backing those who attacked him and his wife (and many others):

Trending

They really don’t seem to want to “follow the money” to see where it leads.

Tags: antifaDCDonald TrumpKelley PaulleftistsRepublican ConventionRNCSen. Rand PaulWashington