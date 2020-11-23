Joe Biden’s people continue to assemble his team, and you knew that climate change would be a main focus, and for a “climate envoy” position they’ve found somebody who has a seriously impressive carbon footprint over the years and decades:

BREAKING: Joe Biden announces more picks for his national security and foreign policy teams, including former Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry to lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. https://t.co/0j1rkKPyVw — The Associated Press (@AP) November 23, 2020

Anybody who’s paid attention to Kerry’s lifestyle over the years will get one giant eye-roll out of that:

Old Rich White Guy with a private plane…. perfection. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 23, 2020

We can’t wait to see how many thousands of miles the “climate envoy” will be flying around the world, ostensibly to save humanity from climate change.

Putting the climate fox in charge of the climate henhouse. 😂 — Coder, Pneumatic Tube Enthusiast (@CoderInCrisis) November 23, 2020

bringing back old cronies like Kerry pic.twitter.com/eObCLEJx9u — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) November 23, 2020

Speaking of eco-hypocrites, naturally Al Gore loves Biden’s choice for “climate envoy”:

A superb choice by President-elect @JoeBiden of @JohnKerry as Climate Envoy. Kerry’s experience and passion are exactly what we need to restore American leadership abroad and repair the alliances that are crucial to solving the climate crisis. — Al Gore (@algore) November 23, 2020

Maybe Kerry will invite Gore to fly around with him to sound the alarm about the catastrophe that’s being caused by burning fossil fuels.