Joe Biden’s people continue to assemble his team, and you knew that climate change would be a main focus, and for a “climate envoy” position they’ve found somebody who has a seriously impressive carbon footprint over the years and decades:

Anybody who’s paid attention to Kerry’s lifestyle over the years will get one giant eye-roll out of that:

We can’t wait to see how many thousands of miles the “climate envoy” will be flying around the world, ostensibly to save humanity from climate change.

Speaking of eco-hypocrites, naturally Al Gore loves Biden’s choice for “climate envoy”:

Maybe Kerry will invite Gore to fly around with him to sound the alarm about the catastrophe that’s being caused by burning fossil fuels.

