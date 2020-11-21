The Trump War Room tweeted out a video and provided a transcript of what Trump attorney Jenna Ellis said they now have in their possession. You’ll notice Twitter deemed it worthy of a “disputed claim” tag:

That brought up some questions, starting with this one:

Trending

By that standard any tweet about what somebody said they have in their possession could get tagged as “disputed” — any tweet from a Republican, that is.

Is Twitter just assuming Ellis might not be telling the truth?

Too bad there wasn’t a “claim is disputed” tag back when Democrats were going nuts with the “Russia collusion” allegation — not that Twitter would have used it.

Tags: 2020 electionDonald Trumpelection fraudJenna EllisJoe Biden