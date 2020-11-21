The Trump War Room tweeted out a video and provided a transcript of what Trump attorney Jenna Ellis said they now have in their possession. You’ll notice Twitter deemed it worthy of a “disputed claim” tag:

"We have sworn affidavits of people who have seen not only voter intimidation but these election officials telling them to count ballots in a different way that is against the law." – @JennaEllisEsq pic.twitter.com/UGn2ofbNsU — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2020

That brought up some questions, starting with this one:

I find it amazing @Twitter can dispute an allegation in an affidavit they haven’t even seen. This is how you lose total credibility. pic.twitter.com/mEyzg5Hgfm — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) November 21, 2020

By that standard any tweet about what somebody said they have in their possession could get tagged as “disputed” — any tweet from a Republican, that is.

@Twitter What do you mean it's disputed? She said it's in affidavits. https://t.co/rcg9Di7ZX8 — Politics4US (@politics4_us) November 21, 2020

Is Twitter just assuming Ellis might not be telling the truth?

P.s. Dear @Twitter – this claim is not disputed until you produce evidence & signed affidavits by witnesses disputing it & willing to swear to it under penalty of perjury. Until then your spreading false information. — AvngingAngel (@AvngingAngel) November 21, 2020

Too bad there wasn’t a “claim is disputed” tag back when Democrats were going nuts with the “Russia collusion” allegation — not that Twitter would have used it.