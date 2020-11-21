In many states around the country, governors and other politicians are lecturing and threatening Americans about hosting too many people for Thanksgiving, all while restaurants and other businesses have been closed.

But, as Guy Benson highlighted, there’s always a second set of rules:

NYC schools are closed. NYC Dem political fundraisers are open. https://t.co/ssqrLaQDtb — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 21, 2020

“Rules for thee but not for me” comes to mind here:

Brooklyn BP Eric Adams addressed donors to his mayoral campaign earlier tonight in an UWS bar and restaurant. https://t.co/JwBF48xq7s pic.twitter.com/4QoDwzfLoa — Shant Shahrigian (@ShantRS) November 21, 2020

Earlier today, Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin apologized for not taking COVID precautions at a recent indoor birthday party featuring a number of power brokers. https://t.co/m03YzRF4Pp — Shant Shahrigian (@ShantRS) November 21, 2020

But don’t you dare have over a few people for Thanksgiving!

"When a Daily News reporter entered the restaurant before the speech, several attendees seated close to one another at tables were not wearing masks. They put masks on by the time Adams gave his remarks." https://t.co/pvbD05fhvi — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 21, 2020

It’s almost like they knew they got caught being hypocrites.

I guess a lot of folks’ thanksgivings would look like this if they were allowed to have them. — russ strickland (@nsrrder13) November 21, 2020

Indoors with people packed like sardines and enough food & drinks to assume people are taking their masks off periodically. This Democratic fundraiser is basically a petri dish of the pandemic, and yet the schools are CLOSED. https://t.co/d5OwO5z2jR — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 21, 2020

When will people revolt against abuses of power like this one? https://t.co/NPyCs7kz2m — Veronique de Rugy (@veroderugy) November 21, 2020

You almost wouldn't know there's a pandemic by the behavior of some of our elected officials https://t.co/5NwqDLs7bx — Benjamin Rosenblatt (@BenJ_Rosenblatt) November 21, 2020

The hypocrisy of the political class for all to see. — The Doctor Is In ✌🏻 (@SandiFitchHutt) November 21, 2020

Science — belafonte, reggie (@burnersam44) November 21, 2020

Remember everyone: the rules only apply to the little people https://t.co/z6kub7bK2E — Ben Brachfeld (@benbrachfeld) November 21, 2020

We see many examples of that every single day.