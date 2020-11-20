New York Times economist Paul Krugman sees a “Biden boom” on the horizon for the economy:

First of all, remember Krugman’s prediction just after Trump won the election four years ago about how the markets might never recover?

In other words, don’t bet the ranch on Krugman’s predictions:

Just a few months ago Krugman predicted bad things for the economy, but something happened on election day that seems to have changed his mind:

Wow, that was a fast turnaround!

As Krugman helps make abundantly obvious.

