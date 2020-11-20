New York Times economist Paul Krugman sees a “Biden boom” on the horizon for the economy:

I express some economic optimism. Maybe it was something I ate 1/ https://t.co/GnyHA0FohM — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 20, 2020

First of all, remember Krugman’s prediction just after Trump won the election four years ago about how the markets might never recover?

In other words, don’t bet the ranch on Krugman’s predictions:

Krugman is just jinxing Biden here. pic.twitter.com/ge51Cgqepg — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 20, 2020

Just a few months ago Krugman predicted bad things for the economy, but something happened on election day that seems to have changed his mind:

congratulations to Joe Biden for turning everything around even before being inaugurated. pic.twitter.com/fNfCCgW98f — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 20, 2020

Wow, that was a fast turnaround!

Now I know the economy is completely screwed. If Krugman thinks Biden is going to make it boom, expect the exact opposite. — Derek M (@DerekM121) November 20, 2020

I'm old enough to remember the CLINTON RECOVERY stories in the media days after the election. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 20, 2020

The New York Times is just a humorless Babylon Bee. https://t.co/bVX0tv6544 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) November 20, 2020

His powers are truly remarkable. — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) November 20, 2020

Wow, they really do "make it up as they go." — 19_mo_86 (@19_mo_86) November 20, 2020

As Krugman helps make abundantly obvious.