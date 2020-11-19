VP Mike Pence had a coronavirus task force briefing today at the White House. Coming on the heels of the Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis press conference earlier in the day, the gathered media were eager to weigh in, but Pence didn’t give them the opportunity. The result was a bunch of shouted comments that might as well have been scripted by the Democrats:

Considering what we’ve witnessed from the media the last four years (and beyond) that’s something else:

Nope. These same people pushed “Russia collusion” until they were blue in the face. The projection on display ever since the Trump team has contested election results in certain states is overwhelming.

Is there any profession less self-aware than the DC press?

Yep, those are some of the same ones!

“Yes” on both counts.

