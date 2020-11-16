Back in August, Sen. Rand Paul tweeted this after leaving the RNC that night and trying to make their way down the street:

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

If you saw the video, it was a scary scene, as some DC officers intervened to try and hold the mob at bay.

Sen. Paul’s wife, Kelley, remembered how the Associated Press framed that vs. how what happened during (and after) a pro-Trump rally on Saturday:

Watching video of people being assaulted and mobbed by BLM / Antifa in DC tonight brings back awful memories. Want an example of media bias? When @RandPaul and I spoke out about our mob assault, the @AP reported our claim was “without evidence” despite 10 minutes of video. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) November 15, 2020

Another AP headline from August put it this way: Sen. Paul complains about ‘angry mob’ encounter after RNC

Journalism!

It didn’t fit their narrative. — Jon Bailey (@P1D1Jon) November 15, 2020

And the media couldn’t make it more obvious.