Back in August, Sen. Rand Paul tweeted this after leaving the RNC that night and trying to make their way down the street:

If you saw the video, it was a scary scene, as some DC officers intervened to try and hold the mob at bay.

Sen. Paul’s wife, Kelley, remembered how the Associated Press framed that vs. how what happened during (and after) a pro-Trump rally on Saturday:

Trending

Another AP headline from August put it this way: Sen. Paul complains about ‘angry mob’ encounter after RNC

Journalism!

And the media couldn’t make it more obvious.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Associated PressKelley Paulmedia biasRand PaulRNC