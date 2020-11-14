Yesterday during Trump’s update on Operation Warp Speed that will soon deliver a coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. and the rest of the world, the president noted that the vaccine would first be sent to states that will use it immediately:

In other words, if Gov. Cuomo said the vaccine would be put to immediate use, the state would start to receive it soon. But the media could of course be counted on to frame Trump’s comments accordingly:

The Attorney General of New York also got in on the act:

Yeah, that’s not what Trump said (and they know it):

Just last week Cuomo said a vaccine available before the end of the year would be “bad news”:

In October Cuomo made clear his distrust of any vaccine developed while Trump is in the White House. Now Democrats (with help from the media) want to spin it as Trump holding out on them. They’re nothing if not predictable.

Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpNew York