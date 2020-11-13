Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has, for most of the year, been telling people to avoid mass gatherings:

With virus cases on the rise in Chicago, Lightfoot has a new “stay at home” order that goes into effect on Monday, and it includes calls to limit Thanksgiving gatherings.

But none of this stopped Lightfoot from joining people partying in the streets after the election. The Windy City mayor was asked about it, and the spin began:

“It’s been a super hard year on everyone,” so why not only allow Democrats and protesters/rioters be the ones who are allowed to have mass “gatherings”?

It’s only acceptable and approved when they do it.

As always, they want everybody to do as they say, not as they do.

Tags: ChicagocoronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenLori Lightfoot