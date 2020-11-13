Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has, for most of the year, been telling people to avoid mass gatherings:

As Dr. Arwady said, "this is not the time for non-essential gatherings." https://t.co/eBL31o0dpR — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 20, 2020

When you're with 10 people, there's a 14% chance someone in your group has COVID—and the risk only goes up the more people you’re around. It's simple—large group gatherings are hurting the progress we've made fighting this virus. pic.twitter.com/us6ZaeX8x3 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 20, 2020

With virus cases on the rise in Chicago, Lightfoot has a new “stay at home” order that goes into effect on Monday, and it includes calls to limit Thanksgiving gatherings.

But none of this stopped Lightfoot from joining people partying in the streets after the election. The Windy City mayor was asked about it, and the spin began:

.@chicagosmayor Lightfoot defends celebrating Biden’s Election Day in the streets despite her own rules against mass gatherings: "That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not." pic.twitter.com/MR81LnHfa7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020

“There are times when we actually do need to have relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not. But this has been a super hard year on everyone. Everyone feels traumatized." https://t.co/w1K3lUY66i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020

“It’s been a super hard year on everyone,” so why not only allow Democrats and protesters/rioters be the ones who are allowed to have mass “gatherings”?

I love the excuse that people need some relief, and apparently she gets to decide which violations are justified. https://t.co/AFLbhCf0Gx — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 13, 2020

It’s only acceptable and approved when they do it.

What a pathetic defense. https://t.co/18ldbt3UGK — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 13, 2020

"What's good for me is not for thee". — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 13, 2020

Logic… I'll only join crowds that gathered before I got there… https://t.co/jnC8Ci1DEn — #Queso2024 (@bphesq) November 13, 2020

And families will get together to celebrate Thanksgiving whether you are there or not https://t.co/IrKwAyeOkO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 13, 2020

Rules for me and not for thee. We will never get this under control as long as our leaders just do whatever they want. https://t.co/wuwsa56zh1 — Josh Centers (@jcenters) November 13, 2020

As always, they want everybody to do as they say, not as they do.