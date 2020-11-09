Stock futures soared overnight and the Dow quickly rose to almost 30,000 minutes after the opening bell on news that Pfizer is having success with a Covid-19 vaccine:

BREAKING: Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective in first analysis, company reports https://t.co/i3Zgw6P54O — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) November 9, 2020

Good news? Not for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who doesn’t want any vaccine distributed while Trump’s in office and said he’ll try and stop it:

!@NYGovCuomo says it’s “bad news” Pfizer’s Covid vaccine came during the Trump Admin; says he’s going to work w/ other governors to “stop” distribution “before it does damage" pic.twitter.com/ULembNWokW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

“Let’s depoliticize” the process is one of the most self-unaware and maddening things Cuomo has ever said.

.@NYGovCuomo continues to be one of the worst leaders of all time, and someone who could care LESS about saving lives. Just look at his history with seniors and nursing homes in New York where he knowingly spread Covid virus into their facilities. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 9, 2020

“It’s not political” Cuomo is truly one of the worst politicians in our lifetime. — Samantha Sullivan (@SamSullivan) November 9, 2020

Cuomo is a genuinely terrible person and I think we forget that sometimes. https://t.co/Hn8gOjDSjn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 9, 2020

They'd rather see you suffer & die than give Trump a win. https://t.co/WlVSfIHvMM — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 9, 2020

It’s impossible to argue otherwise.

There is zero reason — zero — that the man who presided over the most coronavirus deaths in a state & then took a victory lap in the midst of the ongoing pandemic should be sought after as a coronavirus response pundit like this. https://t.co/kqSMNcoQBS — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 9, 2020

The thuggish moron with the worst record of any politician dealing with covid *on the planet* wants to make sure that a lifesaving vaccine is delayed because Biden will “listen to the science” https://t.co/XmoAHOtNKz — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 9, 2020

So first Andrew Cuomo kills 15,000 nursing home residents and now he's going to block the coronavirus vaccine because he hates Trump? This is insane. https://t.co/IsFmClgqob — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 9, 2020

Why does @NYGovCuomo enjoy killing people so much? https://t.co/PCacIfa442 — Caffeine Queen of the Klutzes (@Philly_Hoosier) November 9, 2020

Why is anyone listening to the governor with the worst record on COVID? His reckless decision to send infected to nursing homes needlessly killed thousands. Stop spreading disinformation and fear. https://t.co/8MiX7A4ZO9 — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) November 9, 2020

WTF??? The vaccination plan is what ANYONE (including the Biden team) would be doing. There is no magic bullet to distribute such a complicated vaccine.@NYGovCuomo is awful. He is…just awful. I can't understand why anyone respects him.https://t.co/iFK67mSuva — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 9, 2020

And yes, not surprisingly, the mainstream media continue to adore him.

The worst part is how @GStephanopoulos offers no pushback or questioning about any of it. https://t.co/JCxML4K8uL — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 9, 2020

As “journalism” dictates.