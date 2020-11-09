Stock futures soared overnight and the Dow quickly rose to almost 30,000 minutes after the opening bell on news that Pfizer is having success with a Covid-19 vaccine:

Good news? Not for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who doesn’t want any vaccine distributed while Trump’s in office and said he’ll try and stop it:

“Let’s depoliticize” the process is one of the most self-unaware and maddening things Cuomo has ever said.

It’s impossible to argue otherwise.

And yes, not surprisingly, the mainstream media continue to adore him.

As “journalism” dictates.

