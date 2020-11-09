Everybody knows that the media has called the election for Joe Biden, but that has not yet been formalized, and it won’t be for over a month. On top of that, there are legal challenges going on which even most in the media admit are within the Trump administration’s rights to pursue.

However, Dem cheerleader and actress Alyssa Milano says Trump is currently operating outside the law as it pertains to the transition process:

We’ve heard from plenty of constitutional scholars on this issue, but now it’s officially settled.

Finally!

And where’s that “pandemic” exception to the process in the Constitution?

