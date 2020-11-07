The Associated Press and Fox News are now reporting that they’ve concluded Joe Biden has now won enough electoral votes to be the country’s 46th president:

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former Vice President @JoeBiden will win Pennsylvania and Nevada, putting him over the 270 electoral votes he needs to become the 46th President of the United States. #foxnews #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/H2UBDF2C9u — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 7, 2020

NOW: Fox News Decision Desk can now project that @JoeBiden has won #Pennsylvania and #Nevada, giving him enough electoral votes to be declared the winner of the #Election2020 — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) November 7, 2020

just now @FoxNews projects that @JoeBiden wins PA, NC, and the Presidency. — Ken Russell Miami (@kenrussellmiami) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to contest results in certain states.

All the major media called the race at the exact same time. Like they were on a Zoom call saying “3, 2, 1 … GO!” — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 7, 2020

It did seem to happen all of a sudden.

Update: The Trump campaign has responded: