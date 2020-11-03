On Tuesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won reelection in spite of the Democrats having spent nearly $100 million in an attempt to get Amy McGrath to unseat him.

Another race the Democrats dumped a lot of money into was the effort to defeat Sen. Lindsey Graham, and that is another fail:

Womp womp!

What’s the carbon footprint of the Democrats setting fire to all that cash?

Tags: 2020 electionSen. Lindsey GrahamSouth CarolinaU.S. Senate