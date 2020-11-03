On Tuesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won reelection in spite of the Democrats having spent nearly $100 million in an attempt to get Amy McGrath to unseat him.

Another race the Democrats dumped a lot of money into was the effort to defeat Sen. Lindsey Graham, and that is another fail:

BREAKING: Lindsey Graham wins South Carolina Senate race, defeating challenger Jaime Harrison and keeping his Senate seat, AP projects https://t.co/znKm42QBF5 pic.twitter.com/TNVAdTDWWs — Bloomberg (@business) November 4, 2020

Womp womp!

Congratulations to Democrats for sending $100 million to South Carolina, dousing it in gasoline, and then setting it on fire, all so they could watch Lindsey Graham coast to re-election by double-digits by the glow of their burning cash. https://t.co/16xwm9b8gE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

What’s the carbon footprint of the Democrats setting fire to all that cash?