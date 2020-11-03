On Tuesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won reelection in spite of the Democrats having spent nearly $100 million in an attempt to get Amy McGrath to unseat him.
Another race the Democrats dumped a lot of money into was the effort to defeat Sen. Lindsey Graham, and that is another fail:
BREAKING: Lindsey Graham wins South Carolina Senate race, defeating challenger Jaime Harrison and keeping his Senate seat, AP projects https://t.co/znKm42QBF5 pic.twitter.com/TNVAdTDWWs
— Bloomberg (@business) November 4, 2020
Womp womp!
Congratulations to Democrats for sending $100 million to South Carolina, dousing it in gasoline, and then setting it on fire, all so they could watch Lindsey Graham coast to re-election by double-digits by the glow of their burning cash. https://t.co/16xwm9b8gE
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020
What’s the carbon footprint of the Democrats setting fire to all that cash?
— J ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) November 4, 2020
100 mil for Mitch's challenger too…they love burning money, huh?
— El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) November 4, 2020