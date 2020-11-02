We’re just a day away from the election, and Vox’s Matt Yglesias spotted evidence that many are preparing for unrest:

A ton of the landlords in downtown DC (plus the Walgreens by my house) are anticipating post-election violence and preemptively boarded up their windows this weekend. It’s awfully ominous. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 2, 2020

Yglesias then tried to get would-be rioters to direct their rage at a different place if Trump wins the election (which of course will translate to “he stole it”):

At any rate, if Trump ends up stealing the election in a way that makes you want to smash windows I would suggest his luxury hotel rather than random office buildings or the Walgreens. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 2, 2020

How about maybe calling for no destruction at all? Probably too much to ask:

Encouraging violence and destruction of property owned by the President of the United States. Got it. https://t.co/VtYMhuLbZV — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 2, 2020

Someone who doesn’t realize he’s part of the problem —> https://t.co/qarSubeJmv — The H2 (@TheH2) November 2, 2020

You are the problem saying things like this. https://t.co/bhEqDiTWrn — peach (@thatGApeach) November 2, 2020

"Rioting is cool as long as it's not my neighborhood." https://t.co/MLeTdk7Zee — Bro Jiden (@Phlebatomic) November 2, 2020

I love the smell of panic in the morning. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 2, 2020

So many Democrats don’t seem to be very confident that Biden’s going to cruise to victory, as some of the polls they like to cite suggest.

Excuse me?

Do you see what you're doing?

1) Fomenting anger with suggestion of "steal"

2) DIRECTING violent acts by Joe/Kamala's supporter toward private property. Think about it what you are doing, Matt.

Then delete this. #MomAdvice — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 2, 2020

This seems to violate twitters TOS but what do I know. https://t.co/Q6lP5p2Zpm — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 2, 2020

What about your house, if that’s so cool? Are you ok with that? Or are some properties in the barnyard more equal than others? — Work The Trade (@WorkTheTrade1) November 2, 2020

Condones and encourages violence. @TwitterSafety doesn’t do anything! https://t.co/oApfo0Kwb6 — C’mon man. You can’t make this crap up. (@cantpretendtoo) November 2, 2020