Liberal celebrities often think their lives and property are far more important than that of “regular” people. How do we know that for sure? All we have to do is observe the kinds of rules they want for you vs. what they do. Here’s the latest glaring example:

EXCLUSIVE: Celeb-packed apartments to be protected by armed guards on Election Day https://t.co/RDcYpSkmSM pic.twitter.com/aZqyZVEPY6 — New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2020

Gee, it’s almost as if the “guns don’t make us safer” crowd believe they’re exceptions to their own rule.

Hahahaha of course the Purge is limited to the poors https://t.co/mlgxKRk8Ek — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 31, 2020

Class warfare: Gun control celebrities hire guns they’re against you having. https://t.co/jB5uvMDDGY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 31, 2020

The hypocrisy is massive but they never seem to recognize it because being a liberal celebrity often means having to undergo self-awareness bypass surgery.

These are the same people who encouraged defunding the police. https://t.co/jjtNKA2IcV — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) October 31, 2020

2A for me, no 2A for thee https://t.co/BP5g4W4Jkl — Nico Di Fede (@SilverBlkScout) October 31, 2020

The snobbish Elites want the 2A for them & their bodyguards. But not for the working man. https://t.co/yIzLKB51uY — US Rebel (@USRebellion1776) October 31, 2020

How delightfully Third World. https://t.co/3Vg221xGc2 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 31, 2020

The people saying "defund the police" can afford to hire their own. https://t.co/2wQS6nUq8t — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) October 31, 2020

The same scumbags who campaign and vote for politicians who keep the NYC populace unarmed. https://t.co/DG11pGhnMu — a jim cooks in brooklyn (@crankyuncle2) October 31, 2020

Biden's friends can afford armed guards. The rest of us get put on hold when we call 911. @SohrabAhmari https://t.co/2t8jQHmgk2 — StevenWMosher (@StevenWMosher) October 31, 2020

Gun-hating anti-2A celebrities paying for armed security to protect themselves against the possibility of their fellow leftists indiscriminately burning and looting the city if an election doesn't go their way. This is insane. They are all insane. https://t.co/8IMCIi1g1Y — LeslieP (@less_tx) October 31, 2020

I know dozens of people who moved from New York to Florida or Texas. https://t.co/zvHe6PiDWe — John Lilic (@JohnLilic) October 31, 2020

These lefty celebs should at least be consistent:

Should get social workers to do it since that’s what they all want anyway https://t.co/sZUykShVd6 — Peeshadeel (@HereWeGoAnthony) October 31, 2020

Yeah, what gives? *Eye roll*