Liberal celebrities often think their lives and property are far more important than that of “regular” people. How do we know that for sure? All we have to do is observe the kinds of rules they want for you vs. what they do. Here’s the latest glaring example:

Gee, it’s almost as if the “guns don’t make us safer” crowd believe they’re exceptions to their own rule.

The hypocrisy is massive but they never seem to recognize it because being a liberal celebrity often means having to undergo self-awareness bypass surgery.

Trending

These lefty celebs should at least be consistent:

Yeah, what gives? *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 election2nd Amendmentgun controlManhattanNew York City