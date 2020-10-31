Former Virginia governor and chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, Terry McAuliffe, is working to turn out the vote for Joe Biden, and the excitement is palpable:

Vote early — our future depends on it. Tons of energy here for @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris — let’s finish the job and restore the soul of our nation! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4WPPPCYQya — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 31, 2020

Some dispute is being taken with McAuliffe’s chosen unit of measurement:

It depends on what your definition of “tons” is.

“Please clap.”

This is a clip of an informal gathering of Trump voters in Easton, PA. This is every Friday at the old Kmart parking lot. This is "tons of energy"… pic.twitter.com/mjUBaoIUTv — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) October 31, 2020

"Vote early — our future depends on it?" Why would our future depend on voting *early*? Is there something that might come out before the election that might damage your candidates? Also, not pictured: "Tons of energy." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 31, 2020

I’ve seen more energy at bingo night at my grandma’s nursing home. — Ol' Sarge (@_aTm2004) October 31, 2020

Tons? Does that include the people walking by and not stopping? — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) October 31, 2020

This is parody, right?! — Jon Del Rio (@jondelrio76) October 31, 2020

***

