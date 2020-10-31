It’s getting so Joe Biden introduces America to a new word every day. Yesterday brought with it the mobilization of “trunalimunumaprzure”:

BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”

pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020

And Saturday’s fresh new word from the Democrat nominee is…

Joe Biden: “Barack and I think it’s a right for people to have badakathcare.” pic.twitter.com/mBdsixu6af — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 31, 2020

Badakathcare — Don’t leave home without it!

Two great words that sound great together:

Interviewer: "Why do you think you're right for this job?" Me: "Trunalimunumaprzure badakathcare." Interviewer: "Huh?" Me: "I have a stutter. C'mon, man." Interviewer: "That makes sense. You're hired." — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 31, 2020

Ha!

I'm placing my bets for tomorrow. @JoeBiden will unveil his position on suprmacurtilpackinationor and libertaukranibursmacracktop https://t.co/50UrmGCpLg — Walther, Ppq (@p3d0330j0e) October 31, 2020

We sure wouldn’t bet against that.