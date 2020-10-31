It’s getting so Joe Biden introduces America to a new word every day. Yesterday brought with it the mobilization of “trunalimunumaprzure”:
BIDEN: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize trunalimunumaprzure.”
pic.twitter.com/TAkj7bJndN
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 30, 2020
And Saturday’s fresh new word from the Democrat nominee is…
Joe Biden: “Barack and I think it’s a right for people to have badakathcare.”
— Kambree (@KamVTV) October 31, 2020
Badakathcare — Don’t leave home without it!
Re boot him NOW. https://t.co/kSoNMaWVxW
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 31, 2020
Two great words that sound great together:
Interviewer: "Why do you think you're right for this job?"
Me: "Trunalimunumaprzure badakathcare."
Interviewer: "Huh?"
Me: "I have a stutter. C'mon, man."
Interviewer: "That makes sense. You're hired."
— jon gabriel (@exjon) October 31, 2020
Ha!
I'm placing my bets for tomorrow. @JoeBiden will unveil his position on suprmacurtilpackinationor and libertaukranibursmacracktop https://t.co/50UrmGCpLg
— Walther, Ppq (@p3d0330j0e) October 31, 2020
We sure wouldn’t bet against that.