It’s getting so Joe Biden introduces America to a new word every day. Yesterday brought with it the mobilization of “trunalimunumaprzure”:

And Saturday’s fresh new word from the Democrat nominee is…

Badakathcare — Don’t leave home without it!

Two great words that sound great together:

Ha!

We sure wouldn’t bet against that.

