A Biden/Harris bus was driven around Texas (for a while, but we’ll get to that in a minute) this week, and it was escorted by many, many supporters… of President Trump:

CNN’s Jake Tapper noticed a thread from a Biden supporter who was there and not happy about it:

This thread features frustration with the police and “rise of the Third Reich” references, not that you’ll be surprised:

Trending

And of course this wouldn’t be complete without the requisite references to the rise of Nazi Germany:

Some peaceful protests aren’t welcome, apparently.

He called the police? LOL. Good thing they weren’t defunded.

Right?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpJoe Biden