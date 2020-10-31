In Flint, Michigan this afternoon, Barack Obama delivered the introduction for his former VP and current Democrat nominee Joe Biden. When the moment for the big introduction came, Obama had to repeat himself a couple times:

Hello, Joe? Are ya back there?

Eventually Biden came jogging out to a smattering of honks, but that was simply hilarious:

Old habits die hard.


LOL.

Trump doesn’t call him “sleepy Joe” for nothing!

