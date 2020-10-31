Joe Biden’s latest campaign promises now include these:

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Nice try, Joe, but unfortunately many, including Dana Loesch, aren’t suffering from memory loss:

“I would shut it down.” https://t.co/0L8b75ogTe “We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus" https://t.co/fB95MK2cgC https://t.co/8eQnm8oKM2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 30, 2020

As usual it comes down to which Joe Biden you choose to believe (if either of them).

When you have to say it……It’s over. He has already cast himself as the shutdown candidate and that’s why he HAS TO say it now. Too late Joe — Jarrel Watkins (@iamjarrel) October 30, 2020

This would appear that Biden has changed his mind if we didn't already know that Biden adjusts his words according to who's listening. — Kenneth Wuertz (@kenwuertz) October 30, 2020

i see that he is a sailor and goes where the winds take him — 🇺🇲 Just Me 🇺🇲 (@stndup4urcolors) October 30, 2020

The virus is going to shut itself down, one way or another. You might as well be stopped at a red light chanting "I will turn it green" over and over. — Bob Thornburgh (@Bob_T3) October 30, 2020

Does any reporter care to ask Biden how exactly he would “shut down the virus”?