A few days ago, the Trump campaign was denied a permit to hold a rally at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport. This was the given reason for the denial:

A spokesperson for Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport said plans for a rally for President Donald Trump would have been in violation of a tenant’s lease and would have been in violation of Milwaukee’s limit on public gatherings According to the spokesperson, an event was originally planned for Saturday morning, Oct. 24. “The Airport Director notified a tenant that holding any large special event that is non-aeronautical in nature would be a violation of its lease with Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and would be in violation of the City of Milwaukee limit on public gatherings.

In other words, there would have been too many people showing up for Trump’s rally. However, Joe Biden will be allowed to hold an event at the same airport:

BREAKING: Joe Biden will hold a rally at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee tomorrow less than a week after the airport refused to allow President Trump to hold a rally there. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 30, 2020

And why is that?

An airport spokesman tells me because Biden's rally will be much, much smaller than Trump's, it won't affect airport operations and is thus permissible — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 30, 2020

But of course.

LOL. A Milwaukee airport will allow Biden to hold a rally one week after refusing Trump because they don't expect many people to attend. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 30, 2020

🤣🤣🤣😅 — Jason Schulz (@realJasonSchulz) October 30, 2020

Well I mean they have a point 😂🤣 — BarbthePatriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Barb62927376) October 30, 2020

The airport’s Director of Public Affairs & Marketing explained:

Mester told Patch on Friday that private meetings, involving a small number of people inside a building rather than on the airfield (and not impacting airport operations) are fine. Large political rallies with thousands of people on the airfield are not, because the staff has to ensure the safety and security of the airport.

And Biden certainly has mastered the art of “small gatherings.”