On Wednesday night we told you about Fox News’ Tucker Carlson describing on his program how Hunter Biden documents disappeared en route from New York to Los Angeles. At the time, the whereabouts of the package and its contents was a total mystery.

When Carlson said that the package sent overnight had been reported “lost,” anti-Trump blue checks tried to use that as evidence the documents never actually existed. But UPS announcing in a statement the package’s contents had been located, those claims quickly started aging badly.

Tonight, Carlson gave an update to the story, but he now has even more questions:

The missing Hunter Biden documents suddenly reappeared, but we still have a lot of questions. pic.twitter.com/8Oo6WxZa7R — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 30, 2020

Update from @TuckerCarlson on the missing Biden documents #UPS

They can’t see the package, they don’t know how the flash drive was removed from the package.@UPS Customers needs some transparency here. No security cameras?! https://t.co/q0iteKoSy3 pic.twitter.com/dNIjxImtz7 — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) October 30, 2020

As you might imagine, the material wasn’t sent without first backing it up.

.@TuckerCarlson "We made a copy of the documents before we sent them because we are careful." (whew!) https://t.co/zAc1pz9lkz — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 30, 2020

Always a good idea!

Sweet, sweet vindication. I wanna see retraction tweets from all these blue checks. lol. https://t.co/pqWs2dAG3k — Happy Camper (@HappyCa67879900) October 30, 2020

We won’t hold our breath.