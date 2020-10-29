On Wednesday night we told you about Fox News’ Tucker Carlson describing on his program how Hunter Biden documents disappeared en route from New York to Los Angeles. At the time, the whereabouts of the package and its contents was a total mystery.

When Carlson said that the package sent overnight had been reported “lost,” anti-Trump blue checks tried to use that as evidence the documents never actually existed. But UPS announcing in a statement the package’s contents had been located, those claims quickly started aging badly.

Tonight, Carlson gave an update to the story, but he now has even more questions:

As you might imagine, the material wasn’t sent without first backing it up.

Always a good idea!

We won’t hold our breath.

